HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 78,144 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,464 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 78,144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total value of $397,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,423.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

FANG opened at $151.78 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $110.97 and a one year high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.51.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

