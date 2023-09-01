HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,559 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $18,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $240.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.28. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

