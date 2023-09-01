HighTower Advisors LLC Has $18.84 Million Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,995 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.43% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,849,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 496,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 64,223 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 111,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,133.8% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 128,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 118,205 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

LMBS stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.