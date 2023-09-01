HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Texas Pacific Land worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL opened at $1,874.99 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,577.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,571.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $13.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.11 by $1.94. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.00% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 49.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,371.00 to $1,622.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.