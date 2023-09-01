HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,450 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $17,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 21,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 154,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IQLT opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

