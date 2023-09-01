HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,063 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $19,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.08 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The company has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.01%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

