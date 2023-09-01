HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,976 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,976 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $19,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total transaction of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,181 shares of company stock worth $21,731,240 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $939.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $943.66 and a 200-day moving average of $904.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.