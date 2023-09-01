HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 31,381 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,013 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.91 and a 1-year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 16.18%.

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

