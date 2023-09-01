HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,732 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $281.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.67.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.