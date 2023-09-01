Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $27.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,087,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 213,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
