Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRZN. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

HRZN opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $381.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.45.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $28.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.23 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 227.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.5% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

