H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Acquired by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 27,230 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 91,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $3,465,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 812,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,861,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HRB opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 35.85%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

