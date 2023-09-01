Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Director Sells $1,048,526.62 in Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total transaction of $1,048,526.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $188.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.85 and its 200-day moving average is $175.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 466.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $16,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 268,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,062,000 after buying an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 132,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.00.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

