Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) CEO Purchases $1,006,825.50 in Stock

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) CEO James Hollingshead bought 5,550 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,825.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,049.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $191.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.60. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 215.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $178.55 and a twelve month high of $335.91.
Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $396.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.97 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 4.29%. On average, analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period.
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.
