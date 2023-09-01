Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 285.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,749,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,922,000 after purchasing an additional 831,985 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 43,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,784,000 after purchasing an additional 94,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $182,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $346,620.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,539. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.