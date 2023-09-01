Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF) Short Interest Up 11.4% in August

Intermediate Capital Group plc (OTCMKTS:ICGUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Intermediate Capital Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS ICGUF opened at $15.80 on Friday. Intermediate Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

About Intermediate Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.