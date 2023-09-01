Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Price Target Increased to $565.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $495.00 to $565.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $534.48.

Get Intuit alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock opened at $541.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.12. Intuit has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $545.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 235 shares in the company, valued at $124,787.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 53,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $24,235,041.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,991,500.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total transaction of $5,698,799.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,787.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,195 shares of company stock worth $34,456,986 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTU. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,032,000 after acquiring an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.