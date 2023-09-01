Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

Get Invesco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IVZ

Invesco Stock Up 1.2 %

IVZ stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.