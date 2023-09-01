Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Itron from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Itron from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.70.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $79.99.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.34. Itron had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $541.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Itron

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,091 shares in the company, valued at $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $76,674.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Itron by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Itron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Itron by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Itron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

