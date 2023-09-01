JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.42.

JD stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.49. JD.com has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $287.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JD.com will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,221,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $624,201,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 9,037,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642,500 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its stake in JD.com by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,892,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,732,000 after acquiring an additional 462,472 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,147,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $141,564,000 after acquiring an additional 323,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JD.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

