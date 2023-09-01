Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $59.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.44. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.