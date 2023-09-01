Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Shares of Kearny Financial stock opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $483.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Kearny Financial has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $11.79.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 13.77%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $35,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,422 shares in the company, valued at $255,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Timothy A. Swansson sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $35,322.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Curtland E. Fields bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.44 per share, for a total transaction of $65,832.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,132. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,266 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 12.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

