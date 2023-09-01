Kimco Realty’s (KIM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their neutral rating on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on KIM. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KIM

Kimco Realty Trading Down 0.3 %

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE KIM opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 438,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $430,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,263,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 742,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.