Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Receives $39.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kinetik

Kinetik Price Performance

NASDAQ KNTK opened at $35.13 on Friday. Kinetik has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.33 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 8.88% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 182.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch purchased 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares in the company, valued at $117,605,500.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kinetik during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

About Kinetik

(Get Free Report

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.