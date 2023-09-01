King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 313,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.91 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.6%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,010.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,028.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.