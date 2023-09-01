KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target Cut to $14.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

KREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KREF

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

Shares of KREF opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 408.95, a current ratio of 408.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $864.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 438,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.