Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.24.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on KOS

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

In related news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 37,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

KOS opened at $7.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.82. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Free Report

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.