Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss Price Performance

Shares of KOSS opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16. Koss has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of -0.63.

Get Koss alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koss

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Koss during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Koss by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Recommended Stories

