Lake Street Capital Lowers Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target to $27.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair downgraded Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NSSC opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $911.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $44.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Napco Security Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,343,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,191,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after acquiring an additional 136,140 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after acquiring an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after purchasing an additional 208,282 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

