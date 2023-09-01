Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.40.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

In other news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 22.8% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 24,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,600,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 129.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 73,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,478,000 after buying an additional 41,647 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LW opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.44. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $74.91 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

