Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Now Covered by Janney Montgomery Scott

Investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $9.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Macatawa Bank has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 17.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCBC. jvl associates llc boosted its position in Macatawa Bank by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 46,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,613,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 67,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 429,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,082 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

