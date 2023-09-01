Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) PT Lowered to $59.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $69.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Malibu Boats from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.86.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MBUU

Malibu Boats Price Performance

MBUU stock opened at $48.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.64. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $65.45.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $372.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.79 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.