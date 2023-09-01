Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MNTX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Manitex International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $93.77 million, a P/E ratio of -51.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Manitex International during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Manitex International in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 43.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

