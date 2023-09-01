Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 29,869 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $8,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 59,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 171,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.94.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

