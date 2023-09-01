Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.11.

MRNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258 in the last 90 days. 4.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $8,153,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3,441.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 643,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 624,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $7.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.60 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $359.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Featured Articles

