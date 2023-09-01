Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $20,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 377.6% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 390,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,978,000 after acquiring an additional 83,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 70,106 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total value of $13,006,766.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,279.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,082 shares of company stock valued at $16,085,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $194.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.11 and a 1-year high of $197.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.47. The firm has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.23.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

