Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Masonite International from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Masonite International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOOR opened at $102.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.63. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.21. Masonite International had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masonite International will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Masonite International by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Masonite International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

