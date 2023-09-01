Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

MDT opened at $81.50 on Wednesday. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

