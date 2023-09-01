Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $276.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $84.52 and a one year high of $119.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,007,000 after purchasing an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $679,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

