Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

