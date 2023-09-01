Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
Mexco Energy stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.07. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%.
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
