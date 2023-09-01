MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock Position Raised by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,907 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of MGM Resorts International worth $10,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,616 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,077,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 1,170,647 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MGM shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE MGM opened at $43.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 2.07. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,454 shares of company stock valued at $14,049,594 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

