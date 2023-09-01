Mizuho Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $18.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.18% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.
NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.
About NIO
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
