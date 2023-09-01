Mizuho Lowers NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $18.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 75.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on NIO from $13.00 to $15.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.76.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Trading Down 3.7 %

NIO opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIO has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative return on equity of 66.25% and a negative net margin of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NIO by 127.6% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 770,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,172,000 after buying an additional 431,851 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NIO by 19.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 23.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,705,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,007,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 106,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.