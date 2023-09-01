MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $455.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of other reports. 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $379.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $381.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of -81.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.86.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total transaction of $2,490,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,490,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,043,414.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,551 shares of company stock worth $31,143,942 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,767 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after purchasing an additional 897,911 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after acquiring an additional 763,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the fourth quarter valued at $147,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

