Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MCO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.53.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $336.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $363.19.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $143,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,870.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,937 shares of company stock worth $7,497,754. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

