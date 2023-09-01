Morgan Stanley Cuts Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target to $34.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WES. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 2.73. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.73 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,698,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,467,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

