Morgan Stanley Lowers Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $624.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $637.00 to $624.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.17% from the stock’s current price.

HUM has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $615.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.30.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $461.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $489.73. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

