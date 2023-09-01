M&T Bank Corp Acquires 449 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 10,411.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $62.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $68.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.50%.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,839,467.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.