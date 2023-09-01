M&T Bank Corp Acquires 791 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

CubeSmart stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $48.93.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.95%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CubeSmart Profile

(Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

