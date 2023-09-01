M&T Bank Corp Buys 40 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Chemed Trading Down 0.5 %

CHE stock opened at $511.58 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $430.16 and a 12 month high of $574.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $527.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

