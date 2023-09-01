M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.13% of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $22.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.0753 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.